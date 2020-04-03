Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Kelner. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:30 PM - 1:45 PM Oakdale Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara G. Kelner, age 71, longtime Jefferson, Ohio, area resident, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday morning at her residence in Salisbury. She was born Oct. 21, 1948 in Cornith, Miss., the daughter of the late Fred & Juanita (Barnett) Walker and was an area resident most of her life before moving to North Carolina in 2012. Barb was a waitress for many years, including the Village Restaurant and more recently Mugs. After retirement in Salisbury, Barb made aprons for many of the area local restaurants waitresses, selling more than 700 aprons. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Mark E. Kelner; three daughters, Kelly (David) Palucki of Broadview Hts., Wendy (Robert) Marchinko of Salisbury, and Stacy (Jake) Hummel of Geneva, Ohio; three grandsons, Zachary Marchinko, David Palucki and Dylan Welser; and a sister, Patricia (Stephen) Hager of Conway, S.C. Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew A. Palucki. Arrangements: In lieu of the pandemic situation, a brief visitation will be Monday from 1:30-1:45p.m., at Oakdale Cemetery followed by a graveside service with the Rev. Mick Gilliam officiating. Memorials: Memorial contributions may be directed to the Terrie Hess House (an agency to prevent child abuse), 130 Woodson St., Salisbury, NC 28144. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Jefferson, Ashtabula & Geneva is privileged to serve the Barbara Kelner family. To view obituary, express condolences or light a candle, visit

