1/
Barbara Livengood Trexler
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Livengood Trexler, 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.
Born June 23, 1939 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Livengood and Annie Tutterow Livengood.
She was educated in the Granite Quarry schools. Mrs. Trexler was employed by Richard's Barbecue. She attended Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Wendell Robertson, Sr., and her second husband, James Crockett Laverty; sons, Mark Allen Robertson and Roger Dean Laverty; sister, Peggy Seamon; brothers, James David Livengood and Roger Dale Livengood; and grandson, Roger Wayne Hall.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lewis E. Trexler, Jr., whom she married December 18, 1993; sons, James Wendell Robertson, Jr. of Akron, OH, Timothy Lee Robertson of Akron, OH, David Wayne Robertson of Florida; daughter, Sherry Brinkley of Stanton, VA; step-sons, Sonny Lewis Trexler and Bobby Eugene Trexler both of Salisbury; step-daughters, Pat T. Fisher of Salisbury, Bonnie T. Henderson of Reidsville, and Sony Pope of Woodleaf; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren.
Mrs. Trexler's wish was to be cremated with no formal service.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved