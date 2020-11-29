Barbara Livengood Trexler, 81, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.
Born June 23, 1939 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Livengood and Annie Tutterow Livengood.
She was educated in the Granite Quarry schools. Mrs. Trexler was employed by Richard's Barbecue. She attended Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Wendell Robertson, Sr., and her second husband, James Crockett Laverty; sons, Mark Allen Robertson and Roger Dean Laverty; sister, Peggy Seamon; brothers, James David Livengood and Roger Dale Livengood; and grandson, Roger Wayne Hall.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lewis E. Trexler, Jr., whom she married December 18, 1993; sons, James Wendell Robertson, Jr. of Akron, OH, Timothy Lee Robertson of Akron, OH, David Wayne Robertson of Florida; daughter, Sherry Brinkley of Stanton, VA; step-sons, Sonny Lewis Trexler and Bobby Eugene Trexler both of Salisbury; step-daughters, Pat T. Fisher of Salisbury, Bonnie T. Henderson of Reidsville, and Sony Pope of Woodleaf; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren.
Mrs. Trexler's wish was to be cremated with no formal service.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.