Barbara Lukasiewicz

Barbara Ann Bowden Lukasiewicz, 67 of Huntersville , NC passed away peacefully at her home after waging a courageous battle against lung caner, with her husband Dave and son Keith by her side. Barbara is survived by her husband of 47 years David; sons, Keith of Syracuse, NY and Kevin and wife Trista and their children Lily and Benjamin of Lambertville, NJ. She also leaves behind her brother, Thomas Bowden of Keller, TX and his daughters, Ariella, Allison and Heather. Barbara was born in Jamaica-Queens, NY to the late Charles and Rita Bowden. She grew up on Long Island where she graduated from Syosset High School. Barbara then graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with a degree in Nursery School Education. This is also where she met and eventually married Dave. Barbara was an avid collector of dolls, figurines and teddy bears. She was always an active member of her local doll clubs. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. However, memorial gatherings will be arranged for future dates in NC, NJ, and NY. In lieu of flowers, suggested donations to honor Barbara's memory may be made to the Levine Cancer Center 1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204, your local Hospice Center or to the Rowan Doll Society 108 4th St Spencer, North Carolina. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Lukasiewicz family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 18, 2020.