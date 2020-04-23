Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McDaniel Shoemaker. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara McDaniel Shoemaker, 89, of China Grove, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on September 20, 1930 in Cabarrus County to the late John Henry McDaniel and Minnie Dora Wilson McDaniel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Shoemaker, in 2015, three sisters, Rose, Emmalee, and Mildred “Pat”, and two brothers, Ralph and Buck. Barbara was a devoted Christian and a lady of many talents. She loved reading her bible, sewing, and writing poems. She was a charter member of Charity Baptist Church, where she joyfully volunteered at the Clothes Closet. Most of all, she enjoyed relaxing on the porch with family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Daryl Jean Wright (Leonard), Ricky Allen Shoemaker, Debra Lynn St. Clair (Todd), and Eric Lee Shoemaker; sister, Henrietta; seven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Marty Payton officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church, Attn: Clothes Closet, 2420 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Novant Hospice Foundation, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

