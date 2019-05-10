Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Overcash Phelps. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Chapel 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Chapel 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Overcash Phelps passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center-NorthEast, surrounded by her family and close friends after unexpected complications from a previous illness. Barbara was born on Jan. 31, 1949 to Clarence Edward and Frances Elizabeth Overcash who both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Terry Edward Overcash. She was a longtime employee of Cannon Mills until a tragic incident forced her into medical retirement in 1991. Even after those events, she fought and battled her way back to health to later obtain a job as a pharmacy technician at the China Grove Drug Store. Here, she made many lifetime friends and was often found helping her customers with complicated medical claims and insurance forms for those who couldn't understand or were in need. She was the nurse of our family, always willing to sit at the bedside of those who needed her, often while she was in pain from the multiple surgeries she had underwent in years past. All her struggles were met with strength and determination which paid off in dividends in 2008 when she became “Mamaw Barbara” to her pride and joy, Brayden. Barbara is survived by husband, Grady Phelps, who stood faithfully by her bedside, hand in hand, until she took her last breath. In addition, she is survived by her son, Tracy Winecoff (Nikki), along with her grandson Brayden, all of China Grove; a brother, Tony L. Hooks (Becky) from Kannapolis; a sister, Ruth Brown of China Grove; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews whom she adored. There were also neighbors who always looked after her and were ready to help her in any way they could. And, there were her close friends from her Piedmont Baptist Church family who kept her spirits up through their calls, thoughts and prayers. This was highlighted by Carla Talbert, who was a dear friend, co-worker and church member, and who was by her side as she passed on Wednesday night. Service & Visitation: Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m.Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral. The family will gather at the old home place on Sylvester Road after the service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Piedmont Baptist Church @ 5870 Wright Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left

