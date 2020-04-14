Barbara Oxendine Boggs, 76, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence in Salisbury. Born in Lumberton, NC on December 10, 1943, she was the daughter of Cara Mable Lockleer Oxendine and Raymond Oxendine. Barbara was a graduate of Boyden High School and a member of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury. She was a member of the Pilot Club and former member of the Moose Lodge and the YMCA. She loved to travel, especially going to the beach and taking long walks, loved to shop especially at Belk's. In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands, Gary “Pete” Boggs, and Curt Helms, sisters, Avil Barrett and Mildred Waller, and her brother Anthony Oxedine. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Lamar Boggs (Jaime) of Effingham, SC daughter, Renay Dement (Leland) of Salisbury, sister, Zula Plummer of Augusta, GA, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Service: A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park 4125 Franklin Community Center Road, Salisbury, NC 28144 with Rev. Rodney Kerr officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to the First Baptist Church 223 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Boggs family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2020