Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Oxendine Boggs. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Oxendine Boggs, 76, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence in Salisbury. Born in Lumberton, NC on December 10, 1943, she was the daughter of Cara Mable Lockleer Oxendine and Raymond Oxendine. Barbara was a graduate of Boyden High School and a member of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury. She was a member of the Pilot Club and former member of the Moose Lodge and the YMCA. She loved to travel, especially going to the beach and taking long walks, loved to shop especially at Belk's. In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands, Gary “Pete” Boggs, and Curt Helms, sisters, Avil Barrett and Mildred Waller, and her brother Anthony Oxedine. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Lamar Boggs (Jaime) of Effingham, SC daughter, Renay Dement (Leland) of Salisbury, sister, Zula Plummer of Augusta, GA, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Service: A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park 4125 Franklin Community Center Road, Salisbury, NC 28144 with Rev. Rodney Kerr officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to the First Baptist Church 223 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Boggs family. Online condolences may be made at

Barbara Oxendine Boggs, 76, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence in Salisbury. Born in Lumberton, NC on December 10, 1943, she was the daughter of Cara Mable Lockleer Oxendine and Raymond Oxendine. Barbara was a graduate of Boyden High School and a member of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury. She was a member of the Pilot Club and former member of the Moose Lodge and the YMCA. She loved to travel, especially going to the beach and taking long walks, loved to shop especially at Belk's. In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands, Gary “Pete” Boggs, and Curt Helms, sisters, Avil Barrett and Mildred Waller, and her brother Anthony Oxedine. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Lamar Boggs (Jaime) of Effingham, SC daughter, Renay Dement (Leland) of Salisbury, sister, Zula Plummer of Augusta, GA, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Service: A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park 4125 Franklin Community Center Road, Salisbury, NC 28144 with Rev. Rodney Kerr officiating. Memorial: Memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to the First Baptist Church 223 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Boggs family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close