Mrs. Barbara Rankin Fleming 82, passed away Thursday February 21, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center born February 15, 1937 in Rowan Co. she was the daughter of the late Joe Rankin and Della Mae Wilson Rankin. Mrs. Fleming was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. and was a graduate of Mitchell Community College where she received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification. A member of Word of Truth Holiness Church, Kannapolis where she was Mother of the Church, served on the Mothers Board, President of the Usher Board and a member of the executive board. She was also a former member of Antioch Baptist Church, Cleveland where she was a member of the Senior Choir, President of the Pastor's Aide and Secretary of the Missionary Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Fleming and her 1st born child Baby Milton Carl Fleming, sisters, Lilllie Allison, Ada Rankin, Hallie Torrence, Dorothy McNeely, Gladys Rankin, brothers, James Rankin, Otha Rankin, Onzilo Rankin, Joe Dewitt Rankin, stepsons, Robert Campbell, Bishop Richard Chambers. She leaves precious and loving memories to her devoted children, Debra Houston(David Reggie), Salisbury, Elder Ricky Fleming(Asst. Pastor Debra"Sissy"), Cleveland, Mae Speight(Pastor Alton), Salisbury, sister, Alma Ivery, Statesville, sister-in-law, Ruth Rankin, Statesville, 15 grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Thursday February 28, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Caldwell St. Visitation at 11 am and Funeral at 11:30 am burial will follow at the Salisbury Historic National Cemetery, Bishop Terry Cherry,Officiating, Pastor Phyllis Rankin, Eulogist Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to

223 E. Fisher Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

