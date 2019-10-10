Barbara Jo-Anne Draper Turner, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born February 12, 1943, in Cabarrus County, NC to the late Joe and Josephine Bowlin Draper. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband, John Turner; daughters, Debra Washam and Bonnie Bunton; and brother, Buford Draper. She is survived by her sons, Terry Bunton and wife, Sheree of Salisbury, Robert Bunton and wife, Pam, of Rockwell, Bryan Bunton and wife, Jeana, of Salisbury, and Ronnie Bunton of NC; sister, Susan Sloop of Topsail Beach; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 am - 10:45 am at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. She loved a lot in her time. She was a devoted Christian, loving mother and grandmother. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Turner family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 10, 2019