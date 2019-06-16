Barbara Casper Vogt, 85, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Known as “Bootsie” or “Boots” to family and friends, she was born in Salisbury, NC, the daughter of the late James Monroe Casper and Mildred Plyler Casper. A Boyden High School graduate, she received a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Upon graduation, she began an advertising career starting with her father's business, Casper's Shoes, a fixture in Salisbury opening in the late 40s. She went on to become Advertising Director for Phil's Shoes and Rack Room Shoes. Post-retirement, Bootsie was an avid member of the Airstream Club with her late husband, James Franklin Vogt. She was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Bootsie is survived by her only child, Joedy Simmons Dagenhart, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two cousins. Left to cherish her memory are: daughter Joedy and husband Timothy L. Dagenhart, MD of Salisbury; grandchild Lauren D. Whaley and husband Charles; great-granddaughter Margaret and great-grandson Banks, of Salisbury; and grandchild Jordan C. Dagenhart and wife Jodi of Holly Springs. Cousins include Arthur “Ott” Pinkston and wife Julie of Salisbury; and Dorothy Atkinson of Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rhodes Woolly officiating. The family will receive friends in the church narthex at 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 16, 2019