Barbara Yost Bostian, 96, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Accordius Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Jan. 23, 1923 in Salisbury, to the late Lonnie Mitchell Yost Sr. and Cora Goodnight Yost. Mrs. Bostian attended Pfeiffer College. She worked for Cartex Mills as a lab tech until her retirement. Mrs. Bostian was an active lifetime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Women of Moose Salisbury Chapter for more than 40 years, an active member of Extension Homemakers, a member of the Busy Bees Craft Club at Rufty Holmes Center, a Charter member of the Quilter's Guild and a member of the Classy Red Hat Society. Preceding her in death was her husband, Hoyle S. Bostian whom she married on May 2, 1942 and brother, Lonnie Yost Jr. Surviving are her sons, Mitch Bostian and wife Karen and Steve Bostian and wife Brenda; daughter, Gwen Brown and husband Ken; grandchildren, Jeremy Bostian, Julie Bostian, Kathy Brown and Kristina Black; as well as four great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. with visitation at 11a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Dawn Rister. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Bostian family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

