Barbara Jean Beaver Young, 75, of Rockwell, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born January 1, 1945, in Salisbury. Barbara was the daughter of the late Lucille Hartman Beaver Rinehardt and the late Floyd Alexander Beaver. Her father was killed in action during World War II, two months after learning of Barbara's birth. Barbara graduated in 1963 with the first class to attend all four years at the new East Rowan High School. She graduated in 1967 with the inaugural class of Appalachian State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. On December 18, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart Rev. Robert Glenn “Pastor Bob” Young and they embarked on their journey in ministry; first at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, SC, including an internship at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Raleigh, and then pastoral calls to Morning Star Lutheran Church in Matthews, NC, Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, NC, and Resurrection/St. Matthew's Lutheran Parish in Cameron, SC. Following retirement, they returned to Rowan County where Bob serves as the interim pastor at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in China Grove. While in Boone, Barbara was an administrative assistant at Appalachian State University and the secretary at Grace Lutheran Church. After moving, she enjoyed singing with the "Cameron Tabernacle Choir” at Resurrection Lutheran Church, and being a member of the Women of the ELCA, serving as a delegate to the National Assembly. The role she dearly loved was serving as the organist at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Barbara was the "heart" of her family and dearly loved her seven grandchildren. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Glenn Rinehardt, and grandson, Charles Robert “Charlie” Crook. Barbara is survived by her husband, Pastor Bob Young; son, Rev. Dr. David Young and wife, Rev. Heidi David-Young, of Winchester, VA; daughter, Suzy Crook and husband, HMC Mike Crook, of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Noah, Micah, and Leah Young of Winchester, VA and Samuel, William, and John Crook of Lexington, SC; sister, Sandra Mills and husband, R.L. of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Beth Young of Salisbury; and her nieces, nephews, and cousins. When it is safe to hug people again, the family hopes to have a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the churches named above or to St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, where she was a member. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Young family. Online condolences may be made at

