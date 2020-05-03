Barry Foutz Isenhour
1960 - 2020
Barry Foutz Isenhour, 60, of Salisburypassed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, VA. after a brief Illness. He was born January 13, 1960 in Iredell County to the late Charles Wesley Isenhour, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Foutz. Mr. Isenhour was a graduate of Fishburne Military Academy and Hocking Technical College of Ohio. Barry worked for Horton Vineyards of Virginia in sales. He was an active member of the Virginia Flaggers, the Mechanized Calvary, SCV, the Rowan Rifles and other Southern Heritage Associations in NC and VA. Surviving is his brother, Charles T. Isenhour of Salisbury and sister Patricia Gaye Isenhour Vasilevich, Banner Elk. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226 Service: A private graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Salisbury. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Isenhour family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
