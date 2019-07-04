Barry Lynn Whitaker, 72, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born October 17, 1946, in East Liverpool, OH to the late Mary Alice Carter Whitaker. Mr. Whitaker was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1968 to 1969. During his military service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He owned and operated Eagle Whitaker Pawn. Mr. Whitaker is survived by his wife, Rhonda Burns Whitaker; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Katya Whitaker; daughter and son-in-law, Trever and Mark Dixon, grandson, Bryce Wood and granddaughter, Reagan; daughter, Kendra Whitaker and her significant other, Bryan Sprinkles, granddaughter, Payton Sprinkles and grandson, Carson Sprinkles. He is also survived by step-children, Candice Miller and R.J. Hurlocker; and step-grandaugher, Eleni Miller. The family will greet friends and relatives from 1:00-2:45 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral home with Pastor Jody Almond officiating. A military graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144, conducted by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and North Carolina National Guard. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Whitaker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 4, 2019