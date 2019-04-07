Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben Johnson. View Sign

John Benjamin (Ben) Johnson, 45, of Concord passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born Feb. 11, 1974, in Cabarrus County, a son of Ronnie and Linda Pennell Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Ruth Pennell and Hugh and Inez Johnson, and a father-in-law, Warren Chapman. Ben was a landscaper that had worked for various businesses, including The Club at Irish Creek and Carolina Memorial Park. He was a graduate of A. L. Brown High School and went to East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, as well as a New England Patriots fan. A memorial service was held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Brian Duncan. His family received friends from 6-7:30 p.m. prior to the service at Whitley's. In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by his wife, Lori Chapman Johnson; two children, Tyler Benjamin Johnson and Chloe LeAnne Johnson; brothers, Roger Johnson and Byron Johnson; aunt and uncle, Ed and Timisha Robinette; mother-in-law, Sheila Chapman; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Fusion City Church,

