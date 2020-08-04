Bennie Dendy

Bennie Jean Baucom Dendy, 87, of Kannapolis, went to her heavenly home from Tucker Hospice House on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Bennie was born July 9, 1933 in Union Co. She was the daughter of the late Henry Theodore “Ted” Baucom and Letha Hargett Baucom. Bennie was married to Thomas G. “Tom” Dendy for 65 years before his death May 26, 2017. She was a 1951 graduate of J.W. Cannon High School in Kannapolis. Bennie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her joy. She was a former member of the Kannapolis Vagabond Travel Club, and she and Tom enjoyed many trips with friends in earlier years. She loved plants and sunshine and was always happy to host a gathering of neighbors, family or friends. Bennie was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church, Kannapolis, and a former member of Jackson Park Baptist Church, Kannapolis, where she was active in teaching children in Sunbeams and Vacation Bible School. She is survived by her son Tommy Dendy (Sherry) of Kannapolis, daughter Paula Altomare (Phil) of Concord, grandson Brent Dendy (Lauren) of Salisbury, grandson Andrew Altomare of Kannapolis, great-grandchildren, Noah Dendy and Ellison Dendy of Salisbury, sister-in-law Leslie Patton (Hugh), her much loved “Hargett Cousins” and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from her husband's family. Service: Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening (Aug. 4) at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. J.R. Beaver and Rev. David Wyatt officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Interment: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, 11:00 AM, at the Mausoleum at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 2000 Lane St, Kannapolis, NC 28083, or Jackson Park Baptist Church 1005 Jackson Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.