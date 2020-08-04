1/1
Bennie Dendy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Jean Baucom Dendy, 87, of Kannapolis, went to her heavenly home from Tucker Hospice House on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Bennie was born July 9, 1933 in Union Co. She was the daughter of the late Henry Theodore “Ted” Baucom and Letha Hargett Baucom. Bennie was married to Thomas G. “Tom” Dendy for 65 years before his death May 26, 2017. She was a 1951 graduate of J.W. Cannon High School in Kannapolis. Bennie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her joy. She was a former member of the Kannapolis Vagabond Travel Club, and she and Tom enjoyed many trips with friends in earlier years. She loved plants and sunshine and was always happy to host a gathering of neighbors, family or friends. Bennie was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church, Kannapolis, and a former member of Jackson Park Baptist Church, Kannapolis, where she was active in teaching children in Sunbeams and Vacation Bible School. She is survived by her son Tommy Dendy (Sherry) of Kannapolis, daughter Paula Altomare (Phil) of Concord, grandson Brent Dendy (Lauren) of Salisbury, grandson Andrew Altomare of Kannapolis, great-grandchildren, Noah Dendy and Ellison Dendy of Salisbury, sister-in-law Leslie Patton (Hugh), her much loved “Hargett Cousins” and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from her husband's family. Service: Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening (Aug. 4) at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. J.R. Beaver and Rev. David Wyatt officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Interment: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, 11:00 AM, at the Mausoleum at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 2000 Lane St, Kannapolis, NC 28083, or Jackson Park Baptist Church 1005 Jackson Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved