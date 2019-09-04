Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie Ray Gulledge. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 3:30 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bennie Ray Gulledge, 85, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House following a period of declining health. Bennie was born Feb. 12, 1934 in Chesterfield County, S.C., a son of the late Benjamin Tillman and Annis Susan Allen Gulledge. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittan Melton. Bennie was a member of Genesis Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. He was a supervisor for Linn-Corriher Mills retiring in 1984 due to ill health. Bennie was an avid fisherman. Family members left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emma F. Gulledge; two sons, Tony Gulledge and wife Debra and Billy Gulledge and wife Sherry, all of Kannapolis; and three daughters, Judy Waddell and husband Barry of Chesterfield, S.C., Brenda Rowell and husband Mike and Kathy Melton and husband Roger, all of Kannapolis. He is also survived by a brother, the last of 12 siblings, Bobby Gulledge and wife Nancy of Kannapolis. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren: and one great-great-grandchild. Service: Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel conducted by Rev. Gene Edwards. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Gulledge. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.

