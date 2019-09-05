Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benny Dale Myers. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Salem Lutheran Church Memorial service 4:00 PM Salem Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Benny Dale Myers, 74, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born Dec. 11, 1944 in Rowan County, NC to the late Tiny Mae Brown Myers and Robert Glenn Myers. He attended Rowan County Schools and was a graduate of West Rowan High School, then attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Mr. Myers owned and operated Myers Septic Tank Company, Inc. for 50 years. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Spencer where he served as a Trustee, on the Finance Committee, and as Sunday School Treasurer. He was a member of the Hornets Nest Region of the Antique Automobile Club of American and was an avid car collector. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn Myers, James Myers, Wayne Myers. Surviving is his wife Ellen “Vickie” Harrington Myers; son, Todd Myers and wife Roxanne of Salisbury, NC; step-son, Tony Bean and wife Carol of China Grove; daughter, Kimberly Myers Snow of Salisbury; step-daughter, Alicia Mills of Salisbury,; and brother, Homer Myers and wife Sara of Charlotte. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Stephen Myers, Laura Myers, and Heather Snow; step-grandchildren: Garrett Bean and wife Linh, Clara Bean, Thomas Mills and wife Brittan, and Seth Mills and wife Taylor; and step-great-grandchild: Ayva Mills. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. -4 p.m. in the Church Parlor of Salem Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will follow in the church sanctuary with Rev. Dawn Rister, Rev. Carroll Robinson and Rev. Franklin Myers officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NNC 28144 or P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and caregivers that have given their care, love and respect to Benny and the family. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at

Benny Dale Myers, 74, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He was born Dec. 11, 1944 in Rowan County, NC to the late Tiny Mae Brown Myers and Robert Glenn Myers. He attended Rowan County Schools and was a graduate of West Rowan High School, then attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Mr. Myers owned and operated Myers Septic Tank Company, Inc. for 50 years. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Spencer where he served as a Trustee, on the Finance Committee, and as Sunday School Treasurer. He was a member of the Hornets Nest Region of the Antique Automobile Club of American and was an avid car collector. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn Myers, James Myers, Wayne Myers. Surviving is his wife Ellen “Vickie” Harrington Myers; son, Todd Myers and wife Roxanne of Salisbury, NC; step-son, Tony Bean and wife Carol of China Grove; daughter, Kimberly Myers Snow of Salisbury; step-daughter, Alicia Mills of Salisbury,; and brother, Homer Myers and wife Sara of Charlotte. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Stephen Myers, Laura Myers, and Heather Snow; step-grandchildren: Garrett Bean and wife Linh, Clara Bean, Thomas Mills and wife Brittan, and Seth Mills and wife Taylor; and step-great-grandchild: Ayva Mills. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. -4 p.m. in the Church Parlor of Salem Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will follow in the church sanctuary with Rev. Dawn Rister, Rev. Carroll Robinson and Rev. Franklin Myers officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NNC 28144 or P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and caregivers that have given their care, love and respect to Benny and the family. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.