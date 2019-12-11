Bernice Wagner Jones, age 100, of Salisbury passed away Monday, December 09, 2019 at Elmcroft of Salisbury. Bernice was born December 24, 1918 in Rockwell, the daughter of the late Maude Goodman Wagner and Norman Wagner. She was a graduate of Rockwell Schools and worked for Cannon Mills. She was a member of Rockwell United Methodist Church. She was a very strong and self-reliant person who after her husband died attended to all her family's needs. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and vacations where she was able to spend time with her family. Preceding her in death was her husband Clyde Delmer Jones who died April 1, 1965; children Clyde Jones, Jr., Nancy Jones in 1936, and Gary Vincent Jones who died January 9, 2019; grandsons Kenneth Steven Copley and Dennis Chattin Jr.; sisters Jeanie Morales and Catherine Moose. Those left to cherish her memories are her sons Larry Dean Jones of Salisbury and Randall Wayne Jones (Jackie) of Salisbury; daughter Linda Dianne Ballard (Wallace) of Taylorsville; grandchildren Timothy Jones (Christy) and David Jones (Morgan), Amanda Kiker (Shane) and Nola Copley; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Copley, Joe, Jaydon and Maddy Jones; Devin Copley, Trey, Ezekiel, Heath Kesler and Bryson, Jeremiah and Maddy Kiker and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 2-2:45 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Graveside Service: 3 :00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Chris Henson. Memorials Trellis Hospice,301 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 11, 2019