Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Grace Lowerstone Church Service 3:00 PM Grace Lowerstone Church

Bertie Lucille Patterson, 85, of Rockwell, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019. Born in Rowan County to parents Roy and Inez File on August 8th, 1933, she was a graduate of Rockwell High School and received her bachelor's degree from Catawba College and her master's degree from Appalachian State University, both in education. She served as an educator for the Rowan-Salisbury School System for 37 years. Lucille was a lifelong member of Grace Lowerstone Church and served in the Ladies Auxiliary of Rockwell Fire Department. In her spare time, Lucille could be found gardening and crafting and was an avid collector of all things interesting and unique. Lucille is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Vickie Culp, Elana File, and Ray File; first husband, William Freeman, and second husband, Ben Patterson; and son, David Freeman. She is survived by son, Kenneth Patterson, and wife, Donna, of Rockwell; daughter-in-law, Rose Freeman, of Rockwell; step children Raymond “Bo” Patterson, and wife, Neena, of Jefferson City, TN, Terry Patterson of Tyro, NC, David Patterson of Greenville, SC, and Linda Prince of Tyro, NC; siblings Linda Kepley of Rockwell, Charles File of Rockwell, and Frances Shoe of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Rowan County and The Meadows of Rockwell for caring for Lucille in her final years. The family will receive friends at Grace Lowerstone Church on Sunday, July 7th from 2:00-3:00 PM with a service to honor Lucille's life directly following at 3:00 PM conducted by Pastor Jay Whitley. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Patterson family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lower Stone Church, 2440 Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138. Online condolences may be made at

