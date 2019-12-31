Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertie Rhodes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bertie Mae Rhodes, known as Mrs. Mae, peacefully departed this life on Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem after a brief unexpected illness. Mrs. Mae was born March 23, 1948 in Mooresville to the late Piccola Thompson Brown and Preston “Shorty” Brown. Bertie Mae attended Rowan County Schools and for over 40 years was owner of a home daycare. Bertie Mae Rhodes is survived by her husband, Wilford Rhodes, of the home; one daughter, Roy (Calvin) Penn of Pfafftown; four sons, Clarence (Lois) Cowan of Winston Salem, Clement Allen Cowan of Winston Salem, Christopher (Alecia) Cowan of Whittset, and Sheun (Tina) Cowan also of Whitsett; three step-children, Wilford Lee Rhodes Jr. of Boston, Mass., Rasheun Rhodes of Boston, Mass., and Shirlaina Rhodes of Burlington; two sisters, Ethel Knox and Ellen (Allen) McGee both of Salisbury; one loving aunt, Ellen Knox; one sister-in-law, Dorothy (Billy) Carter; and two brothers-in-law, Donnie Rhodes and Roy Rhodes. Bertie Mae has 14 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and children she cared for; and foster kids she raised. Arrangements: Her funeral was held Saturday Dec. 28, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Winston Salem and her interment followed at Oaklawn Memorial Garden also in Winston Salem. Services were handled by Douthit Funeral Services, 4655 Brownsboro Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106.

