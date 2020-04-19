Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Beryl “Gigi” Marlene Wilson peacefully passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 after living a long and fulfilling life. She was living in North Carolina close to her family when she passed. She was 84 years old. Beryl was born on May 11, 1935 in Pontiac, Michigan. She grew up there, married her first husband and between them they had five wonderful children. She graduated from the Detroit College of Law and passed the Michigan Bar Exam in 1976 whereupon her brother, Bruce Wilson, another successful Michigan lawyer, presented her with her law license. She practiced law for over 20 years in Michigan. Beryl had many interests, and she mastered them all. She loved playing golf with her son, hunting with her father and brother, and water and snow skiing with her kids. She was a gifted piano player, she knitted sweaters for all of her children at one time or another, she painted china for her family, and she spent countless hours needlepointing and quilting items for family. She loved living life to its fullest. Beryl lived a life full of laughter and family whom she loved to the moon and back. Beryl was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. A. Glenn Wilson of Michigan, her brother Bruce O. Wilson (Susan) also of Michigan, and her daughter Marlena “Niki” Bouman of North Carolina. She leaves behind her son Bruce (Jacqueline), daughters Catherine Morrill (Greg), Cynthia Dane-Csukor (Tony), and Deborah Coleman (Lynn). She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Tina Evans (AJ) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Isabelle Norman of North Carolina, one nephew (Stephen Wilson) and one niece (Wendy Day). Beryl also had six great-granddaughters, Shayla, Kiarra, Amia, Adrianna, Jania, and Laila Evans, also of Little Rock, Arkansas. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Citadel in Salisbury, North Carolina for the loving care they provided for Beryl. Memorial: Instead of flowers, the family wishes to have donations made to The Leader Dogs for the Blind. Service: Due to the COVID virus, the family will have a celebration of Beryl's life at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be made at

