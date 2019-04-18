Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Cowan Wilson. View Sign

Bessie Cowan Wilson, a long-time resident of Cooleemee, transitioned from this earthly realm on Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by family, resting comfortably at her daughter's home in Kernersville. Born on Jan. 31, 1940 in Rowan County, to Leno and Luveda Neely Cowan, Bessie had an infectious laugh and appeared to never meet a stranger. She had a nurturing spirit shared not only with her husband, children and grandchildren, but also to her extended family, friends, community and unsparingly to animals, particularly those seeking shelter. A glance at her plants and garden is but a reflection of her nurturing hands. To everything there is a season, and in the spring of her youth, Bessie met the love of her life, a dashing serviceman on leave from his first tour in the U.S. Army, Lonnie Wilson Sr. They wed on March 21, 1956 in York, S.C. and from this union three children were born, Sharon Venice, Lonnie Alexander,Jr. and Reginald Alan, Bessie's pride and joy. If you ask anyone in Cooleemee or in the surrounding areas, Bessie has probably touched their lives in some special way. As a school bus driver for over 20 years, Bessie has crossed generational paths of young minds. An excellent cook, Bessie's recipes would probably win awards if put to the test. As a salon owner and hairdresser, she kept the women in town pressed and polished. A practical and stylish woman, Bessie was a member of the Cooleemee Home Demonstration Club and served proudly for many years as President of The Cooleemee Civitan Club. As a community activist fighting for social justice and voting registration and as Deaconess and longstanding member of New Shepard Baptist Church, where she also served on the Missionary Board, Financial Clerk, and several other leadership capacities, she secured her position as a pillar of the community. Sassy, savvy, bold, funny, fiercely honest, and selfless was she. Left to cherish memories of Bessie are her devoted husband of 63 years, Lonnie Wilson; daughter, Sharon (Adriaand n) Swygert; sons, Lonnie Jr. (Dianna), and Reginald (Wendy); sisters, Helen (Arthur) Beaty and Ruby (Herbert) Melvin. By the grace of God- and as a result of extensive ancestry research conducted by her granddaughter Monique- in the winter of her life, Bessie was joyfully introduced to, and united with siblings, Brenda Honeycutt, Lonnie (Lynda) Cranfield, Ronnie Cranfield, Susan (Terry) Murray and Althea (Karl) Scoggins. Reserved in a special place in her heart are her cherished grandchildren, Monique Wilson, Gabriella Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Sydney Doucette Wilson, Ariana Swygert and great-granddaughter Nadiya Wilson. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Jessie Wilson, Mildred Phifer and Mary Lee Bines; a goddaughter, Regina Carson; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Service & Visitation: Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Cooleemee. Rev. Curtis Cummings will officiate and burial will follow in National Cemetery in Salisbury. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to New Shepherd Baptist Church, P.O. Box 548, Cooleemee, NC 27014. Graham Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences can be made at

