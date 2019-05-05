Guest Book View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Visitation 1:00 PM Henderson Grove Missionary Grove Baptist Church Funeral 2:00 PM Henderson Grove Missionary Grove Baptist Church Burial 1:00 PM Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bessie Louise Ingram Jones, 82, departed this earthly life on Friday, May 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born Aug. 24, 1936 in Rowan County to the late Arthur Jones and Nora Ingram. Mrs. Jones was educated in the public schools of Rowan County and received her formal education from Rowan Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury. She retired from PPG Industries after 31 years of service. A devoted member of Henderson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Salisbury, she served as President of the Missionary Society, Gospel Choir Member, Deaconess, Usher, Sunday School Teacher, President of the Women's Auxillary of the Guiding Light Association and Vice Moderator of the Guiding Light Association. She was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Dendy and brother, Ferrens Thomas Jones. She leaves precious and loving memories to her husband, Joe Jones of the home; children, Nathan Jones, Joseph “Tory” (Robin) Jones and Sabrina Jones, all of Salisbury; brothers, Robert (Mary) Boyd of Salisbury and Arthur Ray (Connie) Jones of Salisbury; sisters, Addie Pearl Phillips of Salisbury, Reverend Phyllis Jones of Fayetteville and Joann Jones Goldsboro; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Henderson Grove Missionary Grove Baptist Church with visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd. with Reverend Perry Dye, Pastor, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to

