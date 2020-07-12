Mrs. Bessie M. Davis Alexander, age 92, passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence. Born on January 30, 1928 in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Morrison and the late Geretha Davis Cox. She was a graduate of Logan High School in Concord and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Mrs. Alexander was a retired Community Health Nurse Assistant with the Cabarrus County Health Department. A member of Westminister Presbyterian Church, she was the former Church Secretary and Church Treasurer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles J. Alexander, Sr. “C.J.” on June 18, 2010. Left to cherish her memories include her children, Charles J. Alexander, Jr. (Jacqueline) of Kannapolis, Beverly A. Love (Oliver) of Midland and James N. Alexander (Cathy) of Salisbury; sister, Sarah Elizabeth Goshay of Newark, NJ; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; nephew reared in the home, Johnny Shrieves; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Public Viewing will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at the funeral home. Service: Funeral service will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1pm, A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9am, Salisbury National Cemetery. Reverend Phyllis Gill, Officiating and Reverend Kenza Gill, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Alexander Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
. To view online streaming of the service, go to Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home Facebook Page.