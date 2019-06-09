Betsy Canada Holshouser passed away at 84 from ongoing health problems at Trinity Oaks Nursing and Rehab on May 4, 2019. Born on April 22, 1935 to Herman Charles Canada and Nina Blalock Canada of Mocksville, NC, she was predeceased by husband, Homer Holshouser; daughter, Kathy Holshouser; son, Robert Holshouser. Survivors include daughter, Judy Carter; sons, Chuck Holshouser, Mike Holshouser; grandchildren, Amanda Swink, Jennifer Holshouser, Allison Holshouser, Kevin Holshouser, Taylor Holshouser; great- grandchildren, Kristen Swink, Sadie Holshouser and great-great-grandchild, Kailynn Swink. A memorial service will be held on June 14, 2019 at Landmark Church, 1910 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. The family will receive visitors from 12:00-1:00 PM with a service following the visitation. The family will have a private interment at Rowan Memorial Park at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Holshouser family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 9, 2019