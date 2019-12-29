Betsy H. Cook, 78, of Moore, S.C., died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born Jan. 3, 1941 in Charlotte, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Cirby Hartman II, and Helen Hartsell Hartman. Betsy loved her family so much that she committed her life as a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Cook Slye of Forest City; her son, Carl Thomas Cook Jr. of Moore, S.C.; grandchildren, Michael Andy Slye, Joshua Padgett, and Jonathan Towery, all of Forest City; Katilyn Cook, Thomas Cook, and Coleman Cook, all of Moore, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Topping and Isabel Topping, both of Mt. Holly; her siblings, Cirby Hartman III (Myra) of Matthews and Elaine C. Hall (William) of Siler City. She was also predeceased by her husband, Carl T. Cook Sr.; and a grandson, Kenneth “Buzz” Topping. Arrangements: Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Burial will be private. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or online at . An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com. Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 29, 2019