1/2
Betsy Louise Brown Legere
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy Louise Brown Legere passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at Duke Medical Center. Betsy was born in Rowan County on May 25, 1932 to William Addison Brown and Ruth Lippard Brown. She graduated from Boyden High School in 1950 and attended Lenoir Rhyne College and sang in the Acappella Choir. She raised two sons and during that time she went back to school and graduated from Salisbury Business College. After her sons were grown she worked in Chicago for Union Oil Company for 10 years. Later she came back to North Carolina, working for the EPA until she was 80 years old. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Eric Michael Wyatt and David Blaine Wyatt, her sister Nancy B. Austin (Tommy), nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Service: There are no services planned because of the Coronavirus, but her family will always carry her in their hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved