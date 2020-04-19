Bette Louise Wishon (Bost), 88, of Cooleemee, NC, entered into her heavenly home on April 2, 2020 at Davie Nursing and Rehab in Mocksville, NC. Bette was born Spetember 13, 1931 in Cabbarus Co., NC, to the late Bevard Allen Bost and Margaret Louise Bost. She is preceded in death by her loving husband James Franklin Wishon Sr., a brother Bill Wishon, sisters Hilda, Jane, Carolyn, Kit, and Lynn Wishon. Bette attended Kannapolis Schools and worked in the textile industry as a production operator with Burlington Industries for 23 years. Bette was also an active member of the Cooleemee United Methodist Church, she was in the choir group and a member of the Ladies Club of United Methodist Women. Bette loved flowers and to be around her granddaughter. Bette is survived by a son James Franklin Wishon Jr. of Cooleemee, NC, a brother Buddy Bost (Liz), sisters Beverly Miller (Kirby), Margaret Howard, granddaughter Emily Wishon McNeilly (Matt), great grandchildren Ethan James McNeilly, and Karianne Marie McNeilly. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Davie County. Davie Funeral Services of Mocksville are honored to serve the family.

