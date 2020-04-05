Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Trexler O"Brien. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bettie Trexler O'Brien, 85, of Rockwell, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living. Bettie was born on August 25, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Clarence N. Trexler and Maimie Myrtle Frye Trexler. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Jerome O'Brien; sister, Ruth Wilhelm and her husband Sidney Wilhelm. Bettie was educated in Rowan County at China Grove High School. She was a pure heart and giver of herself to others her whole life. She cared for family most of her adult life and never had anything but good to say about others. Family was always an important part of her life. She loved to have Sunday dinners with the entire family present. She was an excellent cook and pie maker. She loved getting together with her brother and sister-in-law and making Chinese food. Bettie also loved bird watching and feeding the birds in her yard. As the years went by, watching the birds out of her window gave her much joy. Bettie also loved to travel with friends in her early life and to the beach with Pete (her husband) later in life. Known affectionately as Bebe to all who loved her, she will be sorely missed by all. Bettie started working at the Concord Telephone Company when she was in her teens. She excelled to be the first female in administration at the company. She was a ground breaker and ceiling buster for women. Bettie was retired from Concord Telephone Co. after 45 years working as a toll manager and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughters, Regan O'Brien of China Grove, Stephanie Starnes of Concord, Kathleen O'Brien of Concord, Mandy Craft and husband, David of Concord; sons, Darren O'Brien and wife, Elizabeth of Rockwell, Jim O'Brien of Rockwell; brother, Clarence N. Trexler, Jr. and wife, Ellen of China Grove; grandchildren, Helen, Tyler, Michelle, Ryan and Chris; and great grandchildren are Caleb, Sabastian, Daniel Houghman and Zackary Lewis. Service: A private graveside funeral service will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan B. Komen

