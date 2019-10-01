Betty Jane “Bee” Bauersfeld Soderberg, 93, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born August 25, 1926 in Bethesda, MD she was a daughter of the late Dr. Emil G. Bauersfeld and Irene Hulse Bauersfeld. She had one sister and five brothers. She met Richard W. Soderberg in 1946 while vacationing on the coast of Maine. They were married on June 11, 1949 in Radnor, PA. Betty volunteered at two hospitals and was a docent at two museums in Wilmington, DE. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Martin Luther Sunday School Class. She delivered Meals on Wheels and knitted many prayer shawls. She loved her family and friends, her many dogs over the years, mostly recently Spot. She loved to travel and traveled all over the world with Richard. In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by a daughter, Carol J. Witt and husband Phillip of Pratt, KS; two sons, Roger J. Soderberg and wife Alice of New York City and Eric W. Soderberg and wife Catherine of Granite quarry; granddaughters, Celeste Mayes and husband Paul of Hendersonville, Betty Jo Eisenhour and husband Brad of Stafford, KS and Dr. Virginia McNamee and husband Daniel of Charlotte; thirteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Chapel of Trinity Oaks with Rev. Rhodes Woolly and Chaplain Brenda Bynum officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Humane Society of Rowan County, P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Soderberg family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2019