Service Information
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville , NC 28115
(704)-664-3163
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville , NC 28115
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Coddle Creek ARP Church Cemetery

Betty Kay Ross Stanfill Bronson, “Mrs. Kay” passed away peacefully in the early morning hours at her current home in Mt. Ulla, on Dec. 13, 2019 at the age of 80. Kay was predeceased by her mother, Rebecca Pauline Ross; her father, William Granville Ross; and her first husband, Billy Joe Stanfill. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Amon Bronson of Salisbury; son, Bryan Stanfill of Mooresville; daughter, Kristie Heyworth and husband Todd of Mooresville; grandson, Riley Stanfill of Mooresville; granddaughter, Ashley Kinney and husband, Nicholas of Bessemer City; sisters, Ann Dickey of Eagleville, Tenn., Joan Graves and husband Sammy of Jackson, Tenn., and Betsy Kirchner and husband Larry of Loudon, Tenn.; step-daughter, Tonya Bronson of Mt. Ulla; step-grandson, Lee Bronson and wife, Molly of Salisbury and their children, Ada Elaine, Aymen Grace, Mia Evelyn and Lydia Jane. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Centenary United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service at Coddle Creek ARP Church Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Bronson family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

