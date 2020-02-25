Betty Brown Beaver, age 78, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Novant Rowan Medical Center. Betty was born August 3, 1941 in Rowan County to the late Willie Mae Drew Brown and Earl R. Brown. A graduate of Catawba College and Phiffer University, Betty retired as a social worker and became an active member of the Humane Society of Rowan County. A social activist, Betty was a champion for animal rights, for children, and for the elderly. She traveled extensively to study the culture and spirituality of different parts of the world. Betty touched many lives with her compassion and will be greatly missed. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa Ann Beaver, and her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Gail Tilton both of Salisbury. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM Wednesday at Summersett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Humane Society of Rowan County, PO Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145-0295. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Beaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 25, 2020