Ms. Betty Carol Hill, age 77 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born February 26, 1942, the daughter of the late Mr. Elwood Keith Hill and the late Mrs. Inez McHarque Hill. She worked as a Secretary in the Atlanta Office of Directors with the FBI from 1977 until 1999, worked in Washington DC for several years. She was a member of Douglasville First Baptist Church. Ms. Hill was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Trey Osborne and Justin Osborne. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Charles Sexton of Douglasville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and May Osborne of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald Keith and Yvonne Hill of Salisbury, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Janet, Daniel, David and Summer; two great grandchildren, Layne and Paisley; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Danny Patrick officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements 770-942-2311.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 2, 2019