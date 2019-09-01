Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Cooper Holshouser. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Cooper Holshouser, 90, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at her residence in Salisbury. She was born Nov. 21, 1928 in Lincoln County, to Robert L. and Nellie Lynn Cooper. Betty graduated from Boyden High School in Salisbury and later went to nursing school in Salisbury and Florida. She retired as a nurse from the VA Hospital. Betty was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she attended faithfully. She loved gardening and spending time outdoors and enjoyed painting. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by husbands, Robert H. Thomason and J.C. “Jake” Holshouser; son, James Preston Thomason; and son-in-law, Neil Madden. Betty is survived by daughter, Barbara Madden of Salisbury; sister, Peggy Cooper (Jerry) Whitaker of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth (Michael) Taylor of Faith, Gregory Alan Madden of Salisbury, Lisa Thomason of Salisbury and Jeremy Thomason of Fort Mill, S.C.; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 1-1:45 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church, Salisbury. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the Main Street United Methodist Church, Salisbury, with Rev. Tony Owens officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 1312 N. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Holshouser family. Online condolences may be made at

