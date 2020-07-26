Betty Dayvault

Betty Wilson Farabee Dayvault, 94, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her residence. Betty was born on June 28, 1926 in Cabarrus County to the late William L. Farabee and Annie Wilson Farabee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dayvault in 2015; son, Daniel Dayvault; daughter, Donna I. Dayvault, and son-in-law, T.C. Betty spent her career as a Key Punch Operator at Central Motor Lines and then at Cannon Mills for 45 years. She was a life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved the beach and lived at Wrightsville Beach for 30 years. She loved Disney World and was especially a fan of Mickey Mouse. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Ann Dayvault Carter; daughter-in-law, Kathy Dayvault; four grandchildren, Patrick (Katherine) Carter, Lisbeth Carter, Dr. Max (Amanda) Dayvault, and Lauren Dayvault (Mitchell) Hubbard; six great-grandchildren, Sean Carter, MaKenna Carter, Braden Carter, Caroline Ann Dayvault, Landon Mitchell Hubbard, and Madelyn Sain Hubbard; brother, William L. (Ruth) Farabee II, and sisters, Don Sain (Larry) Almond, and Nancy June (Jim) Reavis. Service: A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park with Rev. John Lindsay officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's memory may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.