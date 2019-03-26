Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Eller Fisher Holmes Hart. View Sign

Betty Eller Fisher Holmes Hart, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Falls River Court in Raleigh. Betty was born in 1930, the daughter of Adam Ray Eller and Fannie Evelyn Trexler. She grew up in the small community of Dukeville, graduated from Spencer High School with honors, and attended Salisbury Business College. She was a homemaker until she went to work for the Rowan County Agriculture Extension Agency as a secretary in 1973. She retired after 20 years of service in 1993. Preceding her in death, in addition to her husbands, were two sisters, Marie Hartline and Mary Durrette. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Jim Eller, one son, Charlie Fisher (Kathy); two daughters, Debbie Brown (Steve) and Shelia Fisher; and three granddaughters, Cameron Fisher, Kristen Fisher and Amy Misenheimer. Also left to cherish her memory are eight great-grandchildren, Ryan Misenheimer, Jayden Buckey, Kaylee Buckey, Leeland Buckey, Skyler Buckey, Jesse James Buckey, Danyka Buckey and Rhiannon Swire. Service and Visitation: The family will receive friends, Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Refuge Church in Salisbury. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at The Refuge with Pastor Billy Rollins officiating. Burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Crossnore School,

