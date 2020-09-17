Mrs. Betty Estelle Downum Bost, 77, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at The Landings of Cabarrus in Kannapolis. She was born November 19, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Roosevelt Downum and Elnah Taylor Downum. Betty worked in banking her entire career of over 35 years. Working as a Personal Banker, she started at Wachovia Bank, which became First Union Bank on to Wells Fargo, where she retired. Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling and animals, especially her cats. Survivors include a number of cousins; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank The Landings of Cabarrus and Hospice of Cabarrus County for taking such good care of Betty. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joe Harding will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 pm Wednesday at Lady's Funeral Home. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
