Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Fesperman. View Sign

Betty Lorene Wagoner Fesperman, 80, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born January 22, 1939, in Rowan County to the late Winfred M. Wagoner and Lula Rose Heilig Wagoner. Mrs. Fesperman was a 1957 Graduate of Rockwell High School and attended Salisbury Business College. She retired from Miller-Pooler Insurance Agency in Rockwell where she served as Secretary and Vice-President. A life member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, she was active in all phases of the church. Mrs. Fesperman was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rockwell Chapter # 357. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fesperman was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy "Bunch" Wagoner and sister, Lizzie Hammill. She is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne "Snake" Fesperman, whom she married October 14, 1962; daughter, Lisa File and husband, Tony, of Denver, NC; brothers, Gene Wagoner and wife, Sadie, of Salisbury and James "Jim" Wagoner and wife, Jackie, of Columbia, SC; sister, Mary K. Hampton of Salisbury; and granddaughters, Allison Brooke File and Madison Michelle File. The family will greet friends and relatives Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 1:30 pm - 2:45 pm in the fellowship hall at St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 19, in St. James Lutheran Church with Rev. Jason Huebner and Rev. Charles McManus officiating. Burial will follow in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Fesperman family. Online condolences may be made at

Betty Lorene Wagoner Fesperman, 80, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born January 22, 1939, in Rowan County to the late Winfred M. Wagoner and Lula Rose Heilig Wagoner. Mrs. Fesperman was a 1957 Graduate of Rockwell High School and attended Salisbury Business College. She retired from Miller-Pooler Insurance Agency in Rockwell where she served as Secretary and Vice-President. A life member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, she was active in all phases of the church. Mrs. Fesperman was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rockwell Chapter # 357. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fesperman was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy "Bunch" Wagoner and sister, Lizzie Hammill. She is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne "Snake" Fesperman, whom she married October 14, 1962; daughter, Lisa File and husband, Tony, of Denver, NC; brothers, Gene Wagoner and wife, Sadie, of Salisbury and James "Jim" Wagoner and wife, Jackie, of Columbia, SC; sister, Mary K. Hampton of Salisbury; and granddaughters, Allison Brooke File and Madison Michelle File. The family will greet friends and relatives Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 1:30 pm - 2:45 pm in the fellowship hall at St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 19, in St. James Lutheran Church with Rev. Jason Huebner and Rev. Charles McManus officiating. Burial will follow in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Fesperman family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close