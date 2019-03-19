Betty Lorene Wagoner Fesperman, 80, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born January 22, 1939, in Rowan County to the late Winfred M. Wagoner and Lula Rose Heilig Wagoner. Mrs. Fesperman was a 1957 Graduate of Rockwell High School and attended Salisbury Business College. She retired from Miller-Pooler Insurance Agency in Rockwell where she served as Secretary and Vice-President. A life member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, she was active in all phases of the church. Mrs. Fesperman was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Rockwell Chapter # 357. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fesperman was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy "Bunch" Wagoner and sister, Lizzie Hammill. She is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne "Snake" Fesperman, whom she married October 14, 1962; daughter, Lisa File and husband, Tony, of Denver, NC; brothers, Gene Wagoner and wife, Sadie, of Salisbury and James "Jim" Wagoner and wife, Jackie, of Columbia, SC; sister, Mary K. Hampton of Salisbury; and granddaughters, Allison Brooke File and Madison Michelle File. The family will greet friends and relatives Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 1:30 pm - 2:45 pm in the fellowship hall at St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 19, in St. James Lutheran Church with Rev. Jason Huebner and Rev. Charles McManus officiating. Burial will follow in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Fesperman family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
