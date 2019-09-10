Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Fowler Goodwin. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Union Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Betty Fowler Goodwin, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Trinity Oaks. Born Nov. 27, 1930 in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late Fred M. Fowler Sr. and Bessie Norris Fowler. She was educated in Mecklenburg County schools and graduated from Evans Carolina Business College in Charlotte. She was a secretary for Interstate Milling Company of Charlotte and later for Goodwin Real Estate Agency in Charlotte before retiring. Betty was a member of Union Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Mildred Merrell Sunday School class, W.E.L.C.A., and Social Ministry committee. She was a member of the Rufty Holmes Senior Center, NC State Ambassador for Senior Games for Rowan County, past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Bethlehem Chapter #237, and a member of the Spencer Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #31. Preceding her in death was her brother, Fred M. Fowler Jr.; sisters, Sarah Fowler, Phyllis Crump and Louise Tomberlin; and granddaughter Kaitlin Goodwin. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Evans Goodwin Sr. whom she married Oct. 6, 1956; son, Robert Evans Goodwin Jr. of Winston-Salem; daughters, Sandra Goodwin of Charlotte and Anna Goodrum of Holly Springs; sister, Marie McCormick of Greenville, Sylvia Graham of Landis and Joy Martin of Landis; and grandson, Hunter Goodwin. Visitation & Service: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Union Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Paul Cooper, Rev. Stephen Cooper and Rev. Thomas W. Corbell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church, 4770 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 or the , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29604. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Goodwin family. Online condolences may be made at

