Betty Gay Smith Webb, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born Feb. 13, 1940 in Pike County, Ky. to the late Clive V. Smith and Birdie Stanley Smith. She was educated in Pike County schools and retired from Bendix Automotive and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church and the Merry Hearts Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Smith. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Mike Webb (Leslie Ingwall) of Concord and Shawn Webb (Amber) of Polkville; grandchildren, Amanda, Jordan, Taylor, Mason, Elijah, River and Abram; and several nieces and nephews. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Darrell Worley officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 830 Choate Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Webb family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 16, 2019