Service Information
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-9031
Visitation
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
First Baptist Church
223 North Fulton St.
Salisbury , NC
Service
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
223 North Fulton St.
Salisbury , NC

Betty Griggs Whitaker, 91, of Salisbury passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on Feb. 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Kivett Griggs and the late Harry Alan Griggs. Betty attended Salisbury City Schools and Catawba College and was a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury where she was a former Sunday School teacher and choir member. She was an accomplished seamstress and was especially known for her quilts and Barbie doll clothes. She was an advocate for Rowan Helping Ministries, was very dedicated to the Red Cross having donated in excess of eighteen gallons of blood and she loved her cats. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Donald Whitaker; brother, Samuel Griggs; and sister, Susan Griggs Griffin. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Frances Whitaker McDonald (David) of Winston-Salem; sons, Robert Bob” Whitaker (Bunny) of Salisbury and Donald Whitaker (Jeanne) of Raleigh; brother, Harry Griggs Jr. (Elin) of Mobile, Ala.; brother-in-law, Clyde “Butch” Griffin of Merritt Island, Fla.; sister-in-law, Anita Griggs of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Karen Olson, Leigh McDonald, Lewis and John Whitaker and William and Leah Whitaker; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 1-1:45 p.m. in the parlor at the First Baptist Church, 223 North Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 2 p.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Rodney Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in City Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 223 North Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or to Rowan Helping Ministries, P.O. Box 4026, Salisbury, NC 28145. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Whitaker family. Online condolences may be made at

