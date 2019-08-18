Betty Hooks Wilson (1934 - 2019)
Mrs. Betty Hooks Wilson, 85, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Rockwell. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Monday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilson was born May 13, 1934 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Walter Eugene Hooks, Sr. and Ada Stegall Hooks. She was a member of Rodgers Park Baptist Church. Mrs. Wilson enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and family gatherings. Prior to her retirement from Big Elm Retirement Center where she worked as a cook, she operated Bob's Upholstery with her late husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Robert “Bob” Wilson; sister, Margaret Crowell; and three brothers, Bud, Howard and J-Lee Hooks. Mrs. Wilson is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Adcock and Pamela McKenney, both of Rockwell; two brothers, Julius “Ed” Hooks of Charlotte and Walter E. “June” Hooks; five grandchildren, Robbie Adcock and wife Jammie, Glenn Adcock Jr. (JR), Chad Adcock, Matthew McKenney and Bobbie Gordy and husband C.J.; and she was the proud great-grandmother of four, Makaylia, Andrew and Alex Adcock and Elliot Gordy. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Wilson. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 18, 2019
