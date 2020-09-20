Betty Jane Eudy Hill, 79, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her residence after a three week battle with cancer and a fall. She was born October 26, 1940, in Rockwell to the late Ralph and Margaret Barnhardt Eudy. Mrs. Hill was a 1959 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. She worked on the family farm for nearly 60 years where they milked dairy cows and raised cattle, hogs, and chickens. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she has served as the property committee chairwoman, served on church council, was active with WELCA, and was very active with organizing the annual chicken dumpling and noodle supper. Mrs. Hill enjoyed spending her time hunting, fishing, quilting, sewing, gardening, cooking, watching hummingbirds, collecting antiques and toy tractors, traveling to the beach and the mountains, and spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Lynn Misenheimer, Jr. Mrs. Hill is survived by her husband Cletus “Oliver” Hill, whom she married January 3, 1960; children, Becky Funderburk (Earl) of Rockwell, Teresa Misenheimer (Mike) of Gold Hill, Cindy Shue (David) of Rockwell, Ginger Hill (Glenn Potts) of Gold Hill, Olivia Livengood (Mike) of Gold Hill, and Cletus Hill of Gold Hill; sisters, Evelyn Ferguson, Alice Shoe, and Mary Harwood; brothers, Ralph Eudy and Fred Eudy; grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Michelle, Megan, Jake, Holly, Summer, Kennedy, and Corbin; and great-grandson, Scout. Service: There will be a celebration of life for Mrs. Hill at the family farm (16270 Glenmore Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071) on Wednesday, September 23. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM followed by the service at 3:00 PM. Please bring your own chair, as the service will be outdoors. Burial will take place at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Cemetery after the service. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 4401 St. Stephen's Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
