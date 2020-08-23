1/1
Betty Jane Wilhelm
1934 - 2020
Betty Wilhelm, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at her residence in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on January 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Gray & the late Ruth Southerland Gray. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She graduated from Cleveland High School, Lenior Rhyne College, with a Masters from University of Georgia. She taught at Cleveland and Mt Ulla Schools and loved all her students. Betty was once named Miss Cleveland and then Miss Lenoir-Rhyne. She is preceded in death by her husband Dwight Wilhelm and son David Wilhelm. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons- Patrick (Allison) from Cornelius, Brian (Jennie) from Aldie VA., Russell from Mocksville. Sister-n-law Susie Hamby Gray of Mt Ulla, 2 grandchildren Katharine Davis Wilhelm and Leila Southerland Wilhelm.. Service: 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Conforti officiating. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church 217 S. Church ST. Salisbury NC 28144 or David Wilhelm Foundation 22006 Market St Cornelius NC 28231. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wilhelm family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
