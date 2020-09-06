1/1
Betty Jean Dixon Corriher
Betty Jean Dixon Corriher, 67, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 28, 1952 in Hartsville, SC to the late Wade Dixon and Mary Haney Dixon. Betty worked at Cornerstone Daycare and was a member of Cornerstone Church. In her spare time she enjoyed going to church, cruises and visiting the mountains. Her pride and joy were her grandbabies, whom she loved dearly. Betty is survived by her sons, David Anderson (MaryBeth) and Bailey Hudson III of both Salisbury; brothers, Ricky Dixon (Kathy) of China Grove; Wayne Dixon of Darlington, SC; Dennis Dixon of Kannapolis; sister, Sheila Waller (Terry) of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Service: There will be a private memorial service. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Corriher family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
