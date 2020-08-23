Betty Jean Mahaley Herion, 88 of Salisbury, went to her heavenly home from Brookdale of Salisbury on August 19, 2020. Born September 4, 1931 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Waddell and Georgia Pence Mahaley. Betty was married to her forever love Philip W. Herion for 59 years before his death on September 10, 2010. She was a graduate of East Spencer High School class of 1949, a former member of Christ Lutheran Church and a member of Union Lutheran Church of Salisbury. She was also a member of the WELCA, Catherine Mahaley Sunday school class, Goodtimers, and Haven Quilting Group. Betty was employed by Salisbury Manufacturing for many years before retiring in 1994, 1 day after her husband's retirement. They enjoyed many years of traveling across the US visiting family and friends and spent many weeks enjoying their little piece of heaven at the beach. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her first born son Barry Herion (2014), son in law Allen Vallandingham (2013), and sisters Doris Mahaley, Grace Kluttz and Christine Gheen. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Ronald Herion (Paula) of Cleveland, daughter Patti Vallandingham of Rockwell and daughter in law Linda Herion of Mocksville; nine grandchildren, Tim Herion (Lisa), Zach Herion (Andi), Grant Herion (Jessica), Tasha Herion, Kara Lefko (Nick), Cassandra Moore, Ashley Herion (Chas), Sam Herion and Nadia Herion; and nine great grandchildren Braelyn, Brinley, Courtney, Jayden, Samuel, Peyton, Allie, Becca and Dylan; and many nieces and nephews. Service: A graveside service will be held Sunday August 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM, in the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Heidi Punt officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church 4770 Bringle Ferry Road Salisbury, NC 28146 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Herion family. Online condolences may be made at lyerlyfuneralhome@outlook.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store