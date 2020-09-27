Betty Jean Sheppard Woodie, age 88 of China Grove, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury with complications related to COVID-19. Born January 23, 1932 in Andrews, NC Betty Jean was the daughter of the late Robert Jerome and Josephine Allman Sheppard. In addition to her parents, her brothers, Keith Sheppard and Bill Sheppard, also preceded her in death. She attended China Grove High School. She was a former member of Landis Baptist Church and member of First United Methodist Church in China Grove. After high school, Betty Jean worked at Noah's 5 & 10 in both Landis and China Grove and for China Grove Drug Store. In her spare time, she loved to read and was always visiting the library for new books to read. Betty Jean also enjoyed working outside in her yard and growing flowers. Her most favorite time of day was early morning, where she would sit in her rocking chair on her front porch with a cup of coffee and listen to the birds singing all around her. She made sure her bird feeders and birdbaths were always filled to the brim for her little feathered friends. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa Kesler (Howell) of Salisbury and her grandchildren, Angie Royer of Winterville, GA, Rebecca Clement (DonDon) of Salisbury and Meredith Trail of Rockwell. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Lillian Trail, Erikson Trail, Olivia Trail and Nick Clement. Graveside Service for Betty Jean will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation will be private for the family. Online condolences may be left for family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses, CNA's, physicians and Tiffany (PA) along with the rest of the caring staff at Autumn Care for the love, support and care given to their Momma–Grandma–Granny B and also to thank Kim and Jessica from NOVANT Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful care as well. The family has requested you kindly remember Betty Jean with memorials in her honor to Rowan Public Library, 201 W. Fisher Street, Salisbury, NC 28145 or Union Lutheran Church, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Woodie. **Per request of the family and the safety of our visitors, we request you maintain social distancing and please wear a mask during your time with the Woodie Family.