Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-2111
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Summersett Funeral Home
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury , NC
Lying in State
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rockwell United Methodist Church
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rockwell United Methodist Church
Obituary

Betty Livengood Lippard, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home. Born August 18, 1930 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late John Clarence “JC” Livengood and Purnie Copley Livengood. Mrs. Lippard was educated in the Granite Quarry schools. She was an Office Manager for Leisure Lads and later she worked in food service at the Rowan County schools. She was a member of Rockwell United Methodist Church, the Golden Rule Sunday School Class, served as a Sunday school teacher on all levels, was a former Church Treasurer, was a past President and member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Livengood-Peeler-Wood American Legion Post #448, which was named after her brother, Harold Livengood who died in World War II. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Lippard on January 24, 2015, a daughter, Ann Raby Howard on August. 16, 2015; siblings, Robert Livengood, Harold Livengood, Lucille Lentz, Ruby Morgan, Mary Artz, Richard Livengood and a baby sister. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Rodney Eugene Lippard of Aiken, SC; sisters, Sally Schenk of Wilmington, Dolly Honeycutt of Burlington, Becky Yost (Donnie) of Granite Quarry, Linda Rainey of Gold Hill; brothers, Pete Livengood (Elaine) of Rockwell; sister-in-law, Pat Livengood of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Lonnie Artz of Rockwell; grandchildren, Anita Reid (Eric) of Salisbury, Margaret Goldin (Jesse) of Salisbury, Kelly Howard of Knoxville, Leigh Ann Stubbs of Salisbury, Alicia Howard of Greenville, NC, Allison Howard of Memphis, TN; great-grandchildren, Jonathon (Ashley), Amber, Justin, Kayla, Carly, Joseph, Amanda, Cierra, Keirsten; great great- grandchildren, Brycen, Connor, Aubri, Alana, Jenson, Sam, Beckett, Bexley, Grace, Rylee. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, (April 25) at Summersett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 AM – Friday (April 26) at Rockwell United Methodist Church with Rev. Charles Curtis, minister, Rev. Bill Currie and Rev. Bruce Graham, minister of Canaan Baptist Church. Mrs. Lippard will lie in state 30 minutes before the service. Interment will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens.

