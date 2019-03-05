Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Hogan Stirewalt. View Sign

Mrs. Betty Lou Hogan Stirewalt, age 87 of China Grove, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Compass Healthcare Center in Spencer. Mrs. Stirewalt was born December 1, 1931 in Rowan County to the late Oscar Jason Hogan and Ruth Casper Hogan and was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Wayne Stirewalt and son, Thomas Allen Wright. She was a 1950 graduate of China Grove High School where she was a captain of the cheerleading squad and was voted best looking her senior year. She spent her career as a homemaker caring for her wonderful family. She was an excellent cook, she loved to garden and had a green thumb and she had a tremendous love for music and was extremely gifted with her musical abilities. Mrs. Stirewalt also worked certified nursing assistant, where she demonstrated her compassion and love for others. Mrs. Stirewalt was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church and spent many years serving by singing in the choir where she sang many solos, by playing the piano, by teaching Sunday School and by serving in many other capacities over the years. She also volunteered at Bostian Elementary School and other schools where her children and grandchildren attended. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; John Michael Stirewalt (Geri), Richard Jason Wright (Rhonda), Mitchell Blaine Stirewalt (Micky), Douglas Wayne Stirewalt (Jennifer) and her daughter Anne Wright Miller (Bucky). Fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive her. Visitation for Mrs. Stirewalt will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 4914 Old Beaty Ford Road in China Grove, with Pastor Bob Young officiating. Burial to immediately follow in the Church Cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to Concord Place, Compass HCR, Trellis Supportive Care and Atrium Healthcare for the exceptional care given to their mother during her illness. Memorials in honor of Mrs. Stilewalt may be sent to any local Alzheimer's organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at

